Twenty-nine organizations in Louisiana, including the West Feliciana Parish Library, Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program and Denham Springs, have been chosen to partner with PRIME TIME Inc. to distribute Spark Boxes to families in their communities, a news release said.
PRIME TIME Inc. received 82 requests for more than 1,800 Spark Boxes during the two-week application period, the highest number of applications received.
Each Spark Box contains books to build families’ home libraries, additional learning supplies and a Grown-Up Guide for caregivers that provides support for discussion and activities for at-home implementation of PRIME TIME’s humanities-centered methodology.
Families wishing to receive a Spark Box should contact the PRIME TIME partner organization in their community. A list of partner organizations is available at https://primetimefamily.org/sparkbox/. Spark Boxes are made available at no cost to partners and families.
Spark Boxes are based on Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities' 30-year intergenerational reading and discussion program, PRIME TIME Family Reading.