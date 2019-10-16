THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait

Lunch: Tortilla chips, cheese, beefy taco meat, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, diced pears, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Tangi waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Louisiana-style red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, cornbread

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal choice

Lunch: Roast beef or turkey sandwich with cheese, crinkle-cut fries, relish cup, sliced apple, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit juice, fruit cocktail

Lunch: Sloppy Joe on bun, tasty tots, baby carrots with ranch dressing, fruit cocktail

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: French toast sticks or cereal choice

Lunch: Breaded chicken strips, mashed potatoes, roll, golden apple wedges, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Egg and biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, pineapple chunks

Lunch: Chicken fajita soup, homemade grilled cheese sandwich, steamed broccoli, whole-wheat crackers, pineapple chunks

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Glazed/powdered doughnut choice or fruit and yogurt parfait

Lunch: Korean beef, steamed rice, carrot cup, ranch dip, steamed broccoli, chocolate chip cookie, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Grits and toast with jelly, sausage link, fruit juice, apple slices

Lunch: Nachos: taco meat, nacho cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, fun dip apples 

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

No School — Parent Teacher Conference Day

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Blueberry pancake on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled peaches

Lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked beans, glazed carrots, chilled peaches, baked roll

OCT. 24

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait 

Lunch: TBT menu (Throwback Thursday)

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges

