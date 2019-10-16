THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Tortilla chips, cheese, beefy taco meat, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, diced pears, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Tangi waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Louisiana-style red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, cornbread
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal choice
Lunch: Roast beef or turkey sandwich with cheese, crinkle-cut fries, relish cup, sliced apple, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit juice, fruit cocktail
Lunch: Sloppy Joe on bun, tasty tots, baby carrots with ranch dressing, fruit cocktail
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: French toast sticks or cereal choice
Lunch: Breaded chicken strips, mashed potatoes, roll, golden apple wedges, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Egg and biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, pineapple chunks
Lunch: Chicken fajita soup, homemade grilled cheese sandwich, steamed broccoli, whole-wheat crackers, pineapple chunks
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Glazed/powdered doughnut choice or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Korean beef, steamed rice, carrot cup, ranch dip, steamed broccoli, chocolate chip cookie, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Grits and toast with jelly, sausage link, fruit juice, apple slices
Lunch: Nachos: taco meat, nacho cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, fun dip apples
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
No School — Parent Teacher Conference Day
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Blueberry pancake on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled peaches
Lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked beans, glazed carrots, chilled peaches, baked roll
OCT. 24
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: TBT menu (Throwback Thursday)
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges