Area teachers graduated in June from Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s Teacher Externship program. Each teacher received a $1,000 stipend from participating partner companies.
The Chamber established the program four years ago to aid Capital Region teachers, counselors and administrators in exploring career opportunities in science, engineering, technology and math fields. Educators then pass on that information to their students.
Participants spent four days on site at partner companies where they shadowed workers in the field, conducted skills assessments and participated in day-to-day operations, a news release said. Chamber staff also spent a day with participants for soft skills and STEM integration training.
All program participants developed a semesterlong action plan to incorporate what they learned into micro lessons within the classroom.
“I have been in education for 19 years and have participated in numerous workshops, conferences and other professional development activities," said Lacey Barbera, of East Ascension High School. "The four days I spent at BASF was the most valuable experience of my career. I feel I have made connections with the industry that will help me make better connections with my students.”
Local winners included:
LIVINGSTON DISTRICT: Hali Fletcher, Lisa Kastner, Ranee Keller, Meagan Simmons, Matthew Stumpf and Courtney Sykora