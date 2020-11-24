If the Albany girls basketball team is to make it back to the Marsh Madness state championship basketball tournament in March, it will likely be senior leadership guiding the Hornets along the way.
Last season, Albany came up one win short of advancing to its fourth consecutive state tournament, but with four seniors returning, the Hornets like their blend of experience and youth this year.
With no juniors listed on Albany’s roster, the four seniors are backed up by 11 freshmen and sophomores. All four seniors were major contributors in their junior years. Brookelynne Saxon and Laila McAlister were starters while Haley Meyers and post player Cassie Baygents were the first two off the bench.
The term starter is one that is used loosely in the system employed by Hornets coach Stacy Darouse. A non-starter last season, Meyers was a second-team Class 3A all-state selection, and will be joined by Baygents, Saxon and top-defender McAlister in the new starting lineup.
Finding a fifth starter is important, but not dire.
“We’ve rotated somebody different (into the starting lineup) every game, but that’s okay because of our style,” Darouse said. “We play very fast so we typically play nine or 10 players a game anyway. To me, it doesn’t really matter who’s in that starting spot because they’re all going to play anyway.”
Last year, Albany’s season ended in New Orleans with a quarterfinal loss to Booker T. Washington. That the Lady Lions went on to defeat Mansfield for the Class 3A title took some of the sting out of a 75-40 loss.
“It was just a really short turnaround (after the regional round) for us to go down to New Orleans and play them,” Darouse said. “At least we can say we got beat by the state champion. They were a great team, but we didn’t quite have enough to get it done on the road. We’re hoping to fix that this year.”
Before the loss, Albany had put together a 12-game winning streak that featured two playoff wins. In an 89-40 win over Glen Oaks, Baygents led the Hornets with 24 points and Meyers added 10. In a regional round game at Green Oaks, Meyers scored 20 of her game-high 24 points in the second half of a 78-71 win.
It was a snapshot of the talent and potential Darouse sees in her team for this season, which got underway with an 80-59 win over Fontainebleau on Nov. 17. Led by Baygents’ 29 points, nine Hornets scored in the game.
“I feel like we could be very successful,” Darouse said. “We just need to continue to work hard every day, and we’ve done that so far. With this year being the way it is, we’re going to play every game like it’s a playoff game and try to win as many as we can.”
Two players who worked hard prior to the season were freshman Cayden Boudreaux and sophomore Emma Fuller. The duo was part of Albany’s cross country team, but made an immediate transition to basketball.
Boudreaux and Fuller both competed at the state Class 3A girls cross country championship race was held Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Natchitoches. In fact, Boudreaux won the race with a time of 18:57.7, and Fuller ran 23:09.7.
After the race, both players wasted little time as they made the 3 ½ hour drive back to Albany for the start of the Fontainebleau basketball game. Boudreaux went on to score 21 points in the junior varsity game and also saw action in the varsity contest.
If Boudreaux and the rest of the Albany underclassmen continue to grow up fast, the Hornets goal of reaching the state tournament will be within their reach.
