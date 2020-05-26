Since the coronavirus pandemic closed schools across the country, including Live Oak High School, graduation traditions have looked a bit different this year.
The 293 Live Oak High School graduating seniors paraded around the school to drop off books and equipment before picking up their caps and gowns on Wednesday, May 20.
That afternoon, the students drove around the community as friends and family waved and celebrated their accomplishments.
Live Oak High School's commencement is set for 8 p.m. June 23 at Live Oak High School stadium.