Get a library card
September is Library Card Sign-up Month. Stop by the closest branch of the Livingston Parish Library and sign up for a card. A library card opens the way to books, movies, video games, online courses and technology.
Denham Springs Fall Festival
The annual Denham Springs Fall Festival is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5. The free festival has many activities including live music, vendors and a kids zone.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is seeking artists interested in a vendor booth for Arts Avenue on Mattie Street. For information, visit artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
A Pet Spooktacular Costume Contest will be at Train Station Park in Denham Springs. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Lineup will start at noon and the event starts at 12:30 p.m. All pets are welcome. Entry is $10 and $5 for each additional entry. For questions, text (225) 788-6940. For early registration, visit rrrofsouthla.com.
Meet the candidates
The Livingston Parish Republican Women is sponsoring a Meet-and-Greet the Candidates night. Candidates running for office in Livingston Parish have been invited. Each candidate is asked to give a short introduction and the position they are seeking. Candidates will then break out into different areas where residents can ask questions.
The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Forest Grove Plantation, 8743 Stephenson Drive, in Denham Springs. Call (225) 573-9633 for information.
Parent-child workshop
The Livingston Parish Public Schools Family Resource Center is holding "A Toolbox for Building Better Relationships" from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. The seminar is for students in grades four to eight and their parents. Seating is limited. Call (225) 667-1098 or email jennifer.rabalais@lpsb.org to register.
Golf fundraiser
The Denham Springs Athletic Association's annual Golf Classic is from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 21. Visit the event page (DSAA Annual Golf Classic) on Facebook or call Paul Guitrau at (225) 754-2581 or email paul.guitrau@mcdermott.com for details.
Save the date
- The French Settlement Creole Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Creole House Museum and Pavilion behind Town Hall.
- The fourth annual Car Show hosted by Revival Temple will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at 28521 Walker South Road in Walker.
- Girls Night Out in the Denham Springs Antique District is Nov. 8. Tickets are on sale at Mothers and Daughters Gift Shoppe or call (225) 791-1116.
Senior citizen group announces 2020 trips
The VFW Travelers announces its 2020 trips, and sign-up has begun for the motor coach trips. The senior citizen group will travel to Mount Rushmore on June 5-15 and The Ark on Sept. 13-19. To join one or both trips, call (225) 665-2930. For a flier, visit grouptrip.com/vfwtravelers.