LIVINGSTON — Parish officials are about to start a $4.6 million paving program that will fix some streets that are so rough parents are unable to push strollers along them.
"I'm just thrilled to be able to get started," Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said.
The projects include 23 roads and streets throughout much of the parish. In the Creekside Estates subdivision, paving will address damage from trucks heading to and from a gravel mine. Councilman Maurice "Scooter" Keen said families in about 200 homes have trouble walking around their neighborhood.
“When they’re walking on their streets and all, they’re tripping. They had a lady that damn-near broke her ankle,” Keen said. “This is a major shot in the arm for those people.” Paving will also occur in The Lakes at Fennwood subdivision outside Walker.
Work is expected to begin Monday in the northwestern part of the parish, then move to the southeastern corner. All of the work will be done with asphalt.
The biggest projects are Joe May Road and Springhill Drive in the Juban area south of Walker, James Chapel Road in the Albany area, and River Highlands Drive, which parallels the Amite River Diversion Canal.
The road program is funded by a local three-quarter-cent sales tax that Ricks plans to ask taxpayers to renew in 2020. The parish can use only a limited amount of that funding because a large portion is dedicated to repaying a $50 million bond an earlier parish council used to repave many roads in the parish.
Livingston Parish Public Works Director Sam Digirolamo said the last road program was completed just before the August 2016 flood. Officials waited until now to begin overlay again in order to take advantage of economies of scale and because of the flood's devastation.
"It's time to go back to work," Digirolamo said.
Roads are selected for the program through a combination of input from elected officials and an outside engineer.
Council members can suggest roads for the parish's priority road list, but the full council must vote on them. Once streets or roads are placed on the list, the McLin Taylor engineering firm scores the streets based on objective factors, including the number of cracks, pot holes, traffic volume, schools along the road and whether they connect to a state highway.
This year's road program will tackle three of the parish's five top-priority roads, as graded by the parish engineer, according to a 2017 list reviewed by The Advocate. Those are Joe May Road, Springhill Drive and River Highlands Drive. Also at the top of the list are South Satsuma Road, where the parish is replacing a bridge, and Bonnie Bleu Drive in the Woodland Crossing subdivision. That subdivision was recently added in its entirety to the priority list.
That list evolves as new roads are added or repaired, parish officials said.
Parish officials said they try to do some work in all parts of the parish — there is at least one road on the list for every council district. They also try to pick roads strategically, such as those lumped in a subdivision, to reduce the costs associated with moving equipment and materials.
Digirolamo said some roads that receive a lot of complaints are eligible for state funding, which is why they are left out of the parish program. The public works director said Buddy Ellis Road, Dunn Road and Forrest Delatte Road are examples of that.
Parish officials are also waiting to hear if the Federal Emergency Management Agency will fund repairs of roads washed out by the August 2016 flood.
"We've got to take all those in consideration when we're doing our capital outlay program," Digirolamo said.
Roads accepted into the program will undergo repairs to their foundations and asphalt cover, said Billy Taylor, the parish's road engineer. The contractor will strip the asphalt then repair the road bed and any underground drainage before laying a new coat of blacktop.
R.J. Daigle, of Gonzales, was selected as the contractor after it offered the low bid of $4.15 million.
"There's a lot of roads that need work," Taylor said. "If they are knocking off big chunks every year, they're starting to make some progress."