BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge General Regional Medical Center has teamed up with Rouses Market and Williamson Eye Center to offer a free health event, including blood pressure, body mass index and eye pressure screenings.
The event will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 at the Rouses Market at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs. Primary care physicians from the General's Livingston clinic will be on hand, and representatives from Williamson Eye Center will perform eye pressure checks. Members of the BRG Fit! team will be on site with nutrition tips and healthy recipes.
Also, the BRG Fit! team will begin monthly Grocery Store Tours at area Rouses locations, starting Feb. 13 at Bluebonnet and April 24 at Juban Crossing. Led by a BRG dietitian, the tours are designed to help attendees learn to choose fresh, healthy foods while understanding nutrition labels. The dietitians will share tips on how to plan meals, create a shopping list and prepare healthy dishes with custom recipes.
For information on the health event at Rouses, visit brgeneral.org/in-the-community/events/event-details/?Event=148 or check out the Facebook event.