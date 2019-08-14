Are you interested in learning about gardening in Tangipahoa Parish? The LSU Agricultural Center is offering five classes covering a range of garden- and landscape-related topics between Aug. 22 and Sept. 26.
Classes will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Topics will be fruits and nuts Aug. 22, vegetables and herbs Sept. 5, ornamental landscape plants Sept. 12, soils and fertilizers Sept. 19, and pest management (including disease, insects, on weeds) Sept. 26. There will be no class Aug. 29.
The Aug. 22, Sept. 5 and Sept. 19 classes will be held at LSU AgCenter’s Tangipahoa Parish office in Amite, 305 E. Oak St. The Sept. 12 and Sept. 26 classes will be at the Hammond Research Station, 21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond.
The Fruit/nut, soil/fertilizer and pest management classes will be taught by Mary Helen Ferguson. Jessie Hoover will teach the vegetable/herb and landscape ornamentals classes. Both are horticulture agents with the LSU AgCenter.
This series will provide an opportunity for those who are interested in taking the Louisiana Master Gardener course in the future to be exposed to some material from that course.
These classes are offered free of charge, but preregistration is requested at (985) 748-5462 or mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu. For information or to get on an email list to learn about future events, contact Ferguson at (225) 686-3020 or mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu. For accommodations for people with disabilities, contact Ferguson at least one week before the class of interest.