Livingston Parish school officials have crafted a plan to keep kids learning through the coronavirus pandemic.

Students will return Aug. 7 in a hybrid instruction model ranging by grade level, according to a plan released late Thursday.

If the state remains in Phase 2 come the return of school, students in pre-K to 2nd grade, as well as students needing special assistance, would attend traditional school five days per week at their home campus.

Older students would be on an assigned schedule and get a blend of face-to-face instruction in school and virtual learning.

Students will be divided into either an A or B group and will attend either Monday, Wednesday and every other Friday, or Tuesday, Thursday and every other Friday.

Should the state revert back to Phase 1 or advance to Phase 3, Livingston school officials will follow different guidelines similar to those they'd outlined as possibilities in early July.

Like many other districts, Livingston Parish created a committee of leaders to mull over the options and develop plans for how to continue school should the pandemic carry on into the 2020-2021 school year.

The plans ranged from full virtual to all students returning to classrooms under social distancing guidelines.

Families and educators preferred the option where kids would be physically in classrooms, officials had said in the early July release.

Some of the additional restrictions under the Phase 2 reopening plan are that no more than 25 people including teachers and staff members, will be allowed in a classroom; students will receive hand sanitizer throughout the day, and temperatures will be checked every day.

Locker rooms will be closed, and contact sports, band and music will be canceled. Students will pick up lunch in the cafeterias in groups of no larger than 25 students.

Livingston Parish's announcement comes days after the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved the minimum safety standards for reopening public schools.

The plan says all adults and students in grades 3 through 12 must wear a face mask covering "to the greatest extent possible and practical within the local community context".

A BESE board member who lives in Baton Rouge, Belinda Davis, specifically mentioned Livingston Parish in her address about the new guidelines, saying that leaders have shown little enthusiasm for the statewide mask order which could create danger for children and adults in Livingston Parish schools.

"My concern is that is giving them an enormous loophole. Is that going to give them an out?" Davis said at the BESE meeting, referencing how Livingston Parish school leaders would interpret the loosely worded mask recommendations.

Classes in Livingston Parish schools resume Aug. 7.