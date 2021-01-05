On Dec. 4, Independence Leadership Academy awarded distinguished leadership awards to 10 students. The students were nominated by their teachers for following all behavior incentive expectations, showing leadership skills, volunteering to help others and showing growth in their academics.
Independence Leadership Academy recognizes behavior and leadership in students
- Staff report
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
