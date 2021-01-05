On Dec. 4, Independence Leadership Academy awarded 10 students with a distinguished leadership award. The students were nominated by their teachers for following all behavior incentive expectations, showing leadership skills, volunteering to help others, and showing growth in their academics. From left, back row, Emily Sinagra, Taylor Jones, Kamari Melton and Elajah Davis; middle row, Sandro Gros, Gael Rangel-Martinez and Isabella Figueroa and front row, L'Terrieo Abram and Adeline Robinson, along with Audrey Anderson (not pictured) received a certificate and a special student leader T-shirt.