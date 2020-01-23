The owner of a nightclub in the Village of Tangipahoa is suing the board of alderman for denying her a business license, claiming the denial is clear retaliation for a previous, ongoing lawsuit.

The village’s three aldermen voted at their Jan. 14 meeting to approve the occupational licenses of three other businesses, including another bar, but did not approve Club 81’s license.

LaToia Williams, the owner, filed a lawsuit Wednesday in 21st Judicial District Court seeking a temporary restraining order that would prohibit the aldermen from interfering with her business. A hearing will likely come soon, but in the meantime the club remains closed.

The meeting minutes say Club 81 was denied “due to the pending lawsuit,” referring to ongoing civil litigation in which attorney Charles Brumfield is claims the board violated open meeting law and public record violations in previous meetings about the nightclub.

Alderman Rickey Coleman said Thursday the denial isn't the result of a personal issue between the board and the club. He said it’s because the club won't follow a law restricting closing time to 2 a.m. that the alderman passed but the mayor vetoed.

The rift between the board of alderman and Club 81 goes back to mid-2019 when the board sought to restrict the club’s hours through a barroom ordinance.

Club 81 opens on Friday nights from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. but the aldermen tried to force it to close two hours earlier. They claimed it was unsafe for one club to stay open so late when all others in surrounding towns close at midnight or 2 a.m.

All three aldermen approved the ordinance, but Mayor Trashica Robinson vetoed it. Then the town’s clerk suddenly quit in July, leaving the town hall shuttered and nobody to put the ordinance on record anyway. It’s been dormant since then.

Coleman said he plans to renew a vote on the restricted hours ordinance in the future despite the mayor’s previous veto. He said he voted to deny the license because Club 81 did not agree to close at 2 a.m.

He said the previous lawsuit — the one regarding public records and open meetings — did play a part in his decision.

“You want to get a license and be open at the time you want to open but still have a lawsuit at the same time? That’s not right,” he said, adding that he would feel the same whether it was Club 81 bringing action or another village business.

Alderman Shelia Martin did not return a call for this story and Alderman Debra Cyprian declined to comment.

“All this drama is made about Club 81, it’s not about Club 81 and it never has been it’s always been about getting some law and ordinances in our town,” Coleman said.

Williams, however, believes it is personal and a direct retaliation.

“They’ve been saying the reason is there’s unfinished business with ordinances but other businesses and the other barroom in town were renewed. … It’s essentially them retaliating against me because there’s a lawsuit,” she said.

The club has been operating in the village for decades. It was founded in the 1990s by the late ex-Baltimore Raven Michael Jackson Dyson, Williams’ father.

When he died in 2017, Williams and her mother, Vanessa Williams, began operating the club.

The business has been closed for approximately a month for renovations, meaning Club 81 hasn’t yet lost any business from not having a license. But Williams said she hopes to be able to operate by Feb. 14, when a grand reopening had already been planned.