Members of Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community recently served as judges for the 4-H Fashion Show, Sewing, and Beef/Sugar Cookery at the Florida Parishes Arena.
Three people judged the fashion portion of the event; two were TVFC members, Jean Hebert and Gwen Domiano. The third judge for the event was Carla Kirkland, of the Tangipahoa Parish School Board.
Hebert, on behalf of TVFC, presented a pair of cutting scissors to the fashion winner, Chloe McKinney, who designed and sewed a complete outfit and modeled it at the event.
Sue Nelson, a 50-year member of TVFC, was at the event to sell raffle tickets for a large throw quilt which is the club’s 2022 raffle item. This handmade item was quilted and donated to the club by Nelson for this year’s raffle. Tickets for the quilt are available until Dec. 1. The ticket sales support the club’s Scholarship Fund which is used to award a $1,000 college scholarship each year to a graduating high school senior from Tangipahoa parish. For info on our scholarships or to buy tickets, call TVFC’s scholarship chairperson Jean Hebert at (504) 259-1412.
For information on TVFC's two groups, Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community and Sunshine Ladies Volunteers for Family and Community, contact TVFC secretary Donna Bouterie at (985) 415-5676.