After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of its 2020 school uniform drive, the Walker Police Department announces a return of the longtime community service program.
“We are happy to report that our ‘From Our Uniform to Yours’ school uniform drive has returned,” said Walker Police Chief David Addison. “From now through July 16, we will be collecting new and used school uniforms, as well as monetary donations, in order to provide school uniforms to the children of our parish who are in need of assistance.”
Walker Police ask anyone with outgrown or no longer needed school uniforms to donate those uniforms. Monetary donations are accepted to purchase uniforms in sizes and quantities not received through donations.
School uniforms can be dropped off at any of the blue collection barrels in the Walker area. Collection barrels are at Carter’s Grocery Store in Walker, Quick & Handy Cleaners, Walker Baptist Church and at the Walker Police Department, 13179 Burgess Ave., Walker.
Monetary donations may be made at the Walker Police Department or by mail to P.O. Box 988, Walker, LA 70785. Cash, checks, money orders and prepaid gift cards are accepted. Please do not send cash by mail.
Uniforms will be distributed at the Walker Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, from 8 a.m. until noon July 23, or until the uniforms are gone. This will be the only day that school uniforms will be available for distribution, so arrangements to attend should be made in advance. Uniforms will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
“The Walker Police Department greatly appreciates the support for this long-running project,” Addison said. “With the ongoing financial burden many families are facing in this unusual time, the need for assistance is significant. We are confident however that the generosity of our community will once again make this effort a success.”