Teachers unions representing about 1,100 of Livingston Parish's 1,590 public school teachers area asking their members to stay home from school Wednesday in a "day of action" targeting a school board that they say doesn't respond to their needs.
The school board scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon.
The Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana, which has about 800 members in Livingston Parish, and the Livingston Federation of Teachers, which has over 300 members, have called for the sickout.
Since the start of the school year, teachers have expressed frustration, saying they weren't adequately prepared to reopen schools amid the coronavirus.
It isn't known whether Livingston Parish schools would remain open during a sickout or whether it would shutter schools. When Pointe Coupee teachers staged a sickout this month to protest their not receiving a raise, the district opted to close several schools.
Superintendent Joe Murphy could not be reached Monday evening or during the day Tuesday. The school board did schedule a news conference for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The unions are calling for the creation of a permanent council made up of one teacher from each school that would meet with the superintendent and the school board at least once a month and would first address the demands that the coronavirus is putting on students, parents and teachers.
Andrew Pullman, a teacher and an executive board member of the Livingston Federation of Teachers, said that teachers and families were thrown into mixed online and in-person teaching without proper preparation when the school year began on Aug. 7, earlier than surrounding school districts.
The Livingston Parish school district serves more than 26,000 students.
"We had less time to prepare on a completely different format," Pullman said. "We were not given any additional planning time for the virtual students, all that is done at home, after work."
Livingston Parish schools began with students in pre-K through second grade in the classroom each day and other students alternating days between online and in-person classes.
Students could also elect to take online classes for the entire year.
Under Phase 3, all students are in the classroom, except for those students who chose early in the year to stay online.
"What we're wanting, first and foremost, is an avenue to meet with the board," Pullman said. "I do not doubt our superintendent wants the best for the students, but I don't think he realizes the problems and he doesn't seem to be listening to the teachers."
Keith Courville, president of APEL teachers union, said the issues go beyond the coronavirus.
"The leadership in the district time and time again is defensive and angry with teachers coming to talk to them" about issues in the district," he said. "They would love to have a dialogue. There's no dialogue."
The union leaders aren't sure how many teachers will be out Wednesday. Pullman said many are afraid the school district might retaliate in some fashion.