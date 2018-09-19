THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal choice, whole banana

Lunch: Chicken soft tacos, refried beans, taco salad cup, cheese cup, salsa

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, hot baked apples, baked cornbread

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Cinnamon swirl or fruit and yogurt parfait, mixed fruit

Lunch: Hamburger or cheeseburger, seasoned fries, relish cup

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Fruit tarts, fruit juice, chilled fruit cocktail 

Lunch: Sloppy Joe on bun, tasty tots, baby carrots with ranch dressing, chilled fruit cocktail

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Buttermilk pancakes or cereal choice, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, carrot cup, ranch dip, roll

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, biscuits/jelly, fruit juice, pineapple chunks

Lunch: Chicken fajita soup, homemade grilled cheese, steamed broccoli, whole-wheat crackers, pineapple chunks

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Glazed or powdered breakfast bites or fruit and yogurt parfait, apple slices

Lunch: Red beans and rice with sausage, mustard greens, sweet potatoes

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Grits and toast with jelly, sausage link, fruit juice, apple slices

Lunch: Nachos/taco meat, queso cheese, salsa, salad with dressing, fun dip apples

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Blueberry pastry tart or fruit and yogurt parfait, diced pears 

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, seasoned fries, relish cup

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Maple pancake on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled peaches

Lunch: Barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked beans, glazed carrots, chilled peaches, roll 

SEPT. 27

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal choice, mixed fruit 

Lunch: Shrimp poppers, mac and cheese, green beans, carrot cup, ranch dip, roll

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges

