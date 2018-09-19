THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal choice, whole banana
Lunch: Chicken soft tacos, refried beans, taco salad cup, cheese cup, salsa
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, hot baked apples, baked cornbread
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Cinnamon swirl or fruit and yogurt parfait, mixed fruit
Lunch: Hamburger or cheeseburger, seasoned fries, relish cup
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Fruit tarts, fruit juice, chilled fruit cocktail
Lunch: Sloppy Joe on bun, tasty tots, baby carrots with ranch dressing, chilled fruit cocktail
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Buttermilk pancakes or cereal choice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, carrot cup, ranch dip, roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, biscuits/jelly, fruit juice, pineapple chunks
Lunch: Chicken fajita soup, homemade grilled cheese, steamed broccoli, whole-wheat crackers, pineapple chunks
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Glazed or powdered breakfast bites or fruit and yogurt parfait, apple slices
Lunch: Red beans and rice with sausage, mustard greens, sweet potatoes
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Grits and toast with jelly, sausage link, fruit juice, apple slices
Lunch: Nachos/taco meat, queso cheese, salsa, salad with dressing, fun dip apples
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Blueberry pastry tart or fruit and yogurt parfait, diced pears
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, seasoned fries, relish cup
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Maple pancake on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled peaches
Lunch: Barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked beans, glazed carrots, chilled peaches, roll
SEPT. 27
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal choice, mixed fruit
Lunch: Shrimp poppers, mac and cheese, green beans, carrot cup, ranch dip, roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges