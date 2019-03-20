Shannon Sloan has announced her candidacy for Livingston Parish Council District 3 in the Oct. 12 election.
The seat is held by Maurice “Scooter” Keen.
Sloan says she does not consider herself to be a politician but is running for office because she feels a responsibility to fight for individual rights. “It is the government’s responsibility to protect the rights of the people, not to solve their problems for them or outline how they should live,” she said.
A former Republican, Sloan says she grew tired of the two-party system. “The pendulum just swings back and forth with both parties fighting to control our lives, just in two different ways,” she said.
She is now a member of the Libertarian Party and agrees with its platform in that individuals have the right to live their lives the way they choose, so long as they don’t infringe on the rights of others.
“I believe that God gave us free will, and that the individual has the right to make his or her own choices, as well as responsibility for the consequences of those choices,” she said.
Sloan is a fiscal conservative and a strong supporter of the free market, individual property rights and lowering taxes. She believes that the government has no business in social issues.
“The government has grown completely out of control, even at the local level. What we need is more freedom and less government,” she said.
Sloan, 42, grew up in the New Orleans area and relocated to Baton Rouge in 1995 to attend LSU. She has lived in District 3 for the past 11 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in business management and has been employed by Franklin Press for 20 years. She also serves on the Libertarian Party of Louisiana State Central Committee. She is the mother of three children, Anna, Ryan and Remy.