Library systems in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes have launched their summer programs that promise to take their patrons of all ages sailing on “Oceans of Possibilities.”
Both systems are offering extensive summer reading promotions along with lively entertainment sessions and creative activity programs. Registration for the summer programs are already underway and those who wish to enroll in the reading programs can do so throughout the summer.
Awards for meeting goals established in the reading programs in both systems will be presented in August. Both the Tangipahoa and Livingston Parish Library Systems are stocked with pamphlets and newsletters that spell out the many ways that library patrons can be involved with their respective branches during the summer months.
The summer reading theme, “Oceans of Possibilities,” was established as a national theme for libraries this summer. Visitors to the library branches will be greeted with extensive decorations that help place emphasis on the summer programming theme.
At the Hammond Branch of the Tangipahoa system staffers Anna Thompson, Kelly Washington and Lauren Liberto said they began planning for the summer reading program weeks before the registration began.
“We established committees, held planning meetings, selected special books related to the oceans, gathered materials for decorating our libraries, and scheduled entertainment programs. It was a lot of work but it was also fun,” said Washington.
Kellye Ray, who coordinates multiple programs at the Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System, said the staff at her branch spent considerable time creating imaginative decorations that place emphasis on the theme, “Oceans of Possibilities.”
Library patrons can look forward to a variety of special performances at branches in both systems.
Performers in the Tangipahoa system will include: Kim’s Pony Carousel that features pony rides; Jojo the Magician; Johnette Downing, an award-winning dancer; The Dinosaur Experience; Sheryl Faye, an actress who performs in one-woman shows on a variety of historical subjects; Wow O’Clock, a scientific and comedic performance; Shana Banana, one of the area’s top children’s entertainers; Lady Chops, who presents a one-woman drumming show; and Animal Tales, a show featuring animals from all over the world in an interactive, educational event.
Among the performances that will be offered in Livingston Parish are: Plastics on Parade; Juneteenth: Dr. Antoinette Harrell; Didgeridoo Down Under, a fusion of Australian music, culture and comedy; Baton Rouge Youth Ballet; Shana Banana at a beach party; Mitch the Magician; Harvey Rabbit and Friends, an energetic show featuring ventriloquism, puppetry, music, magic, and comedy; 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Escape Room; Pokemon Poke Ball Terrarium; Splendid Sea Shanties: Ukulele Class; Art Workshop; Cultural Passes; Lady Chops; and STEM Superstars.
Most of the performances, workshops and activities will be offered at the various library branches on a rotating basis. In addition to the entertainment programs, both libraries are offering a wide variety of activity and craft sessions. In Livingston Parish information can be obtained at www.mylpl.info. The Tangipahoa Parish System can be accessed at www.tangilbrary.com.
The Tangipahoa Library System Summer Reading Program is divided into four divisions: children, birth to 6 years old; children, 7-11 years old; tweens and teens, 12-17 years old; and adults, 18-years old and up. To compete for tickets that will be part of a raffle at the end of the summer, participants in all four divisions must reach four milestones that are divided by levels.
Participants in the Tangipahoa library system can log their reading hours through the Beanstack process, which features downloading hours on the Beanstack App, on a computer through Tangilibrary.Beanstack.com or at the library in person.
The Livingston Parish Summer Reading Program is divided into four age groups: kids, ages 0-5; youth, 6-11; teens, ages 12-18; and adults, ages 18 and older. To register for prizes in the program, those interested can do so through www.mylpl.info/SummerReading or in person at any of the branches.
To earn prizes for reading in the kids division, ages 0-5, earn 10 points to complete the summer reading challenge by reading and logging 10 picture books. For youth 6-11, three points can be earned by completing the summer reading challenge through reading and logging three chapter books or 180 minutes of reading time. Once the challenge has been completed, participants can visit a local branch to receive their prizes. The more one reads, the more chances than can enter to win end-of-summer grand prize drawings.
Thompson said the Tangipahoa Parish system program, "Oceans of Fun," "means exactly that. We will be offering many programs, performances and activities this summer. Our staff is really into our summer program. Each branch chose a name based on the main theme, and our Hammond Branch name is, 'The Red Herrings.' It’s a fish name, so it relates to the ocean, but it also relates to sinister plots in crime mystery books. Our staff is having fun with the summer program and we want to share that enthusiasm with all who will be participating in our programs this summer.”