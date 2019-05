The adult and youth founding members of BSA Troop 1042 were honored April 15, 2019, at a Court of Honor hosted in conjunction with BSA Troop 42. Both troops are based in Denham Springs. The troop was formed after a Feb. 1 policy change welcomed girls into the Scout organization. At the event are, from left, Troop 1042 Scoutmaster Rachel Stahl, Noelle Chutz, Zoe Stahl and Nikole Sims. For information about joining Troop 1042, email the Scoutmaster at rbstahl@gmail.com.