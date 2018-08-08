THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Cereal choice or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, sweet green peas, whole-grain roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Variety of breakfast choices, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Hamburger or cheeseburger, seasoned fries, relish cup
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Variety of breakfast choices, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Hamburger on bun, seasoned fries, lettuce/tomato/pickle, pineapple tidbits
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Dutch waffle, diced strawberries or cereal choice
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, carrot cup with ranch dip, mashed potatoes, whole-grain roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Ham and egg, biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Crunchy fish sticks, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, buttered corn, marinated tomatoes, fruit cocktail
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Red beans and rice, mustard greens, sweet potatoes, corn bread
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fruit juice, fresh apple slices
Lunch: Nachos with taco meat, queso cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, fun dip apples
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Egg and cheese omelet, grits, toast or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Chicken soft taco, cheese cup, taco salad cup, salsa
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Blueberry pancake on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled pears
Lunch: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, green peas, chilled pears, baked wheat roll
AUG. 16
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Zesty breakfast taco or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Shrimp poppers, mac and cheese, green beans, carrot cup and ranch dip, whole-grain wheat roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Egg and cheese on bun, fruit juice, banana
Lunch: Bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, steamed broccoli, salad cup with dressing, banana