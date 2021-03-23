WALKER — For a group of arts and crafts hobbyists, one of the ways to usher in the spring season is to decorate the front doors of their houses and to learn how to best perform this growing trend, they chose to attend the Spring Door Decorating and Bow Making class recently at the Livingston Literacy and Technology Center.
The class, the latest leisure learning offering at the center, offered tips on how to make an otherwise common doorway into something special and inviting. Melissa Guilbeau, a decorating artist who has taught Christmas tree decorating at the center, opened her class by stating that decorating doorways for the appropriate season is one way to add beauty and a welcoming atmosphere to the home.
Guilbeau prefaced her remarks by relating her experiences in the flower business, a profession she learned at an early age.
“My mother was a florist and she decided to buy her own shop. I wanted to go to college and did not want to be a florist. However, I worked in her shop to help me get through college and wound up in her shop full time," she said.
In 2006, Guilbeau opened her own shop, which she eventually sold. She then worked for a crafts store, and found herself in the home decorating business.
In the short span of an hour, Guilbeau transformed a drab door she brought to the class for demonstration purposes into what could pass for a piece of door art.
The first step in doorway decorating is to secure what is commonly known as a Christmas garland. Guilbeau said the plastic garlands can be used as the basis for door decorating throughout the year.
She suggested securing a garland with a flat back. She said the decorations and colors added to the garland denote the holiday no matter that the garland is usually associated with Christmas. The garland she used covered the door jambs from the floor on one side of the door, across the top, to the floor on the other side. She said she nails the garlands to the door facings but cautioned that if the decorator does not want to put small nail holes in the door facing, they can nail the garland to the outer edges of the frame.
The next step in the process was adding ribbons to form the background of the plastic flowers, greenery and decorative touches that follow. Guilbeau uses very wide, 10-inch ribbon and at about every foot of the ribbon, she twists the ribbon so that “puffs” of ribbon are formed between the twists. The ribbon is attached to the garland with florist wires or special tape.
At the top of the door Guilbeau attached a straw Easter rabbit and then added bows to the ribbon at the points between the “puffs.” The decorating process continued as Guilbeau added a variety of plastic flowers and greenery to the garland.
As she was decorating the door, Guilbeau offered numerous tips about arts and crafts in general and how to manage fresh flowers. Drawing on her experience as a florist, she advised that when buying fresh flowers, immediately cut some of the stem at a diagonal off at the bottom underwater and then quickly put the flowers in water.
“The flowers need to drink as soon as possible. If you try, you can keep flowers fresh for several days,” she said.
Her advice to the fledgling decorators was, “be original, be creative, use your own imagination, choose colors and flowers that are pleasing to you. This is your showpiece and it should reflect who you are.”
Viewing the completed, extensively decorated door frame, Donna Racca, one of the class attendees observed, “If I ever get my front door to look like that, I’m not going to let anyone come through that door. I’ll make a sign saying, ‘Go to the back door.’” Racca and her classmates all said that they have an interest in arts and crafts and that they appreciate the classes offered on the subject at the Livingston Literacy and Technology Center.
Guilbeau finished the class with a session on bow tying. Using bends in ribbon and twists she quickly formed an impressive bow. She went from one student to another instructing time on how to form the bows and with some practice, bows began to emerge from the hands of the ladies attending the class. Guilbeau’s last instruction on bow making was, “before you become a competent bow maker, you have to practice. You need to make bows every day until you fully develop the skill.”