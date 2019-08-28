Residents are invited to the 2019 Sept. 11 Patriot Day to remember and pray.
The observance will be from noon to 1 p.m. in the Livingston Parish Council Chambers, 20355 Government Blvd., Livingston.
The service remembers the lives lost in the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil, remembers those of Livingston Parish who lost their lives in service, and offers prayers for the country, according to a news release. The theme for the year is "Love One Another."
At the Cry Out America Remembrance & Prayer Service, local elected officials and pastors will lead the service and prayers, along with local young people. Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry will serve as master of ceremonies.
Participants will include Parish President Layton Ricks, Sheriff Jason Ard, Superintendent of Schools Joe Murphy, Judge Beth Wolfe, Rep. Valarie Hodges and retired U.S. National Guard Ret. Lt. Col. Arthur Perkins. Pastors will include the Rev. Constance Saizon, the Rev. Edith Carlin, the Rev. Val Taylor and the Rev. Mike DiMaria. Youth participants will include Southland Christian Academy, Michael Rheams, Josie Purvis, and Emily and Ella Otken.