People interested in fixing up or restoring a historic building can attend an upcoming meeting to learn how to get started. The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation meeting with Louisianians to share resources and tools to help educate the public on how to best save historic places in their backyard.
One of the meetings will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 19, at the Hammond Council Chamber, 312 E. Charles St.
A version of the meeting also will be held on Zoom on June 7.
Topics will include establishing historic landmark designations, tax credits, funding programs, easement protection process and other advocacy programs available in Louisiana. The meetings will also have open discussion to learn about the challenges and successes related to historic preservation in each of the regions.
Register at www.lthp.org/events.