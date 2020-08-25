School (stock) _lowres

The Advocate file photo

Livingston Parish Public Schools officials announced late Tuesday that classes will be cancelled Wednesday as Hurricane Laura moves closer to the Louisiana coast.

LPPS had announced Sunday the closure of classes on Monday and Tuesday, but said through social media posts that the closure would extend through Wednesday. Officials will monitor weather conditions Wednesday in order to make a decision about plans for the rest of the week.

The closure through Wednesday impacts all schools and includes a cancellation of virtual learning.

