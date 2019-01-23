When she tells you six of the seven players in her nightly rotation are guards, Doyle girls basketball coach Samantha White isn't complaining or making excuses.
In fact, it is quite the opposite.
Having all those guards happens to fit right in with what White has always liked to do: run the floor.
"We are up and down constantly, never giving the other team a chance to rest," White said. "They fit our style of play very well."
With the tallest of their seven usual contributors measuring only 5-foot-9, the Tigers have run themselves all the way to the top of Class 2A basketball as they prepared to enter the teeth of their District 10-2A schedule.
Doyle (23-3) held the top spot in the 2A power ratings through last week.
Power ratings determine seeding in the state playoffs, and the Tigers would love to do damage when that time comes.
However, White reminds them to keep things in perspective.
"I try not to let that (position in the power ratings) be a big part of what we focus on," White said. "I want them to avoid the hype. But as much as I love to keep them off social media and the LHSAA website, I know they know about it."
Doyle's resume is impressive indeed.
The first two games the Tigers lost were to two teams (Denham Springs and Walker) in the top five of the 5A power ratings. After reeling off 16 straight wins, Doyle lost 81-72 to rival Albany on Friday in a rematch of the Tigers' victory over the Hornets in the Livingston Parish tournament. Albany was No. 2 in the 3A power ratings.
The success of Doyle is coming behind a group White describes as a young, but veteran.
Sydney Taylor, part of the Doyle softball team that won state for the first time last spring, is the lone senior in the nightly rotation. Juniors Presleigh Scott, Elise Jones and Meghan Watson are the team's leading scorers.
Scott had a big night for the Tigers in an 81-72 win over district rival St. Thomas More, pouring in 29 points. Doyle finished the night on a 10-2 run after STA rallied from an 18-point third-quarter deficit.
Watson is the only post player in White's rotation, but even she plays some guard as well.
Doyle, which hasn't advanced past the state quarterfinals since losing in the 2014 title game, hopes all that guard play can ignite a run come playoff time.
"This team has bought in to what we like to do," White said. "They're really fit for it."
Hill wins La. Classic title
Live Oak junior Clayton Hill was among the individual winners at the Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament Saturday at the Lamar-Dixon Center in Gonzales.
Hill rallied to beat Brandon Stein, of St. Paul's, 10-8, in the finals in the 120-pound weight class. He trailed 8-2 in the match.
As a sophomore, Hill won both state and city championships.
Brother Martin won the team title Saturday with 295.5 points, followed by Holy Cross with 258.5 and Jesuit with 181.5.