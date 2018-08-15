At the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce's annual State of the Parish address on Aug. 8, the seventh Leadership Livingston Class was announced.
The 28 participants will spend 10 months learning about Livingston Parish.
Those announced in the class are:
- Kayla Atkinson, Rebuild Livingston
- Tyler Brooks, EFCU Financial
- Tina Cifreo, Blount General Contractors LLC
- Stephen Davidson, City of Denham Springs
- Dacia Delacerda, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union
- Jamie Ethridge, City of Walker
- Justin Evans, North Oaks Health System
- Jamie Felder, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office
- Gwen Guernsey, Ochsner Medical Center
- Blake Harris, Boyer, Hebert, Abels & Angelle LLC
- Brooke Johnson, Covington & Associates
- Chelbi Johnson, Congressman Garret Graves
- Lori Johnson, Hancock Whitney Bank
- Timothy Kuylen, Livingston Parish President's Office
- Logan Labarre, Labarre Associates
- Meghan Landry, Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce
- Kay Mayeaux, Hancock Whitney Bank
- Pauline Mayeux, Hancock Whitney Bank
- David McCreary, Town of Livingston
- Ashlyn McMorris, Erdey Insurance Agency
- Jennifer Milton, Continental Kennel Club
- Cherie Odom, TWRU CPAs
- Kelli Perry-Bennett, First Guaranty Bank
- Robert Reynolds, Primerica
- Nick Richard, All Star Nissan & Kia
- Sammi Rushing, Senator Dale Erdey
- Tiffani Traupman, Choices of LA, Inc.
- Kevin Triche, Our Lady of the Lake Livingston