Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction banquet, originally scheduled for Sept. 9 at Forrest Grove Plantation, has been postponed until October due to the impact of Hurricane Ida, event organizers said.
The event, which includes a catered meal, is now set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Forrest Grove in Denham Springs. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis for $50 per person. Advance purchase is required. Tickets are available at the school office through Oct. 11. For ticket information, contact Laura Wingate at (225) 665-8851.
The event is presented by school officials and title sponsor Hood Dental Care.
The banquet will honor 10 new members entering the Hall of Fame. Five are from the Class of 2020 whose induction was postponed last year by COVID-19. Four are from the Class of 2021, and there is one carryover from the Class of 2019 who has not yet been enshrined.
That lone carryover from the Class of 2019 is former Yellow Jacket football standout and honor graduate, Michael Boone, a 1995 Class 5A All State linebacker who now serves as the defensive coordinator for the Dickinson High School Gators in Dickinson, Texas. Boone’s induction has been delayed three times — by a flood, a pandemic and a hurricane.
After so many false starts, the whole affair might have become a little anticlimactic for the Boone family. Not so. They face a six-hour drive to Denham Springs on banquet day, a Thursday, and then they must race back to Dickinson Friday so the newly minted hall of famer can coach the Gators.
Someone will stand in for Boone at Yellow Jacket Stadium for the Friday night event when the 10 honorees are all introduced at halftime.
The 2021 inductees include three of the most versatile and celebrated female athletes in school history. Three-time All State softball player Lisa Dugas is the only Lady Jacket to have played in the LHSAA All Star Game in two sports — softball and basketball. Two-time All State softball player Jennie Reeves earned All District laurels in three sports, while Katie Roux Prescott was the state’s best Class 5A shortstop, a four-year letter winner in four sports, and a three-sport All District honoree as well.
Rounding out the class is the late Sid Garrison, the coach who founded the DSHS tennis program in 1983 and mentored the boys’ and girls’ teams for 12 years with only one losing season, boasting five singles State Champions, seven district titles, and a two-time National High School All-American.