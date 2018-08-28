Two Denham Springs police officers are facing disciplinary proceedings after internal investigations revealed one was far behind on rent and another used a racial slur, according to the city's police chief.
Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack said the two officers will have hearings before Mayor Gerard Landry on Thursday to determine if any sanctions are warranted. He has not yet identified the officers.
The proceedings were first reported by WBRZ-TV.
Womack said the investigation began after someone reported that one of the city's officers had been evicted from his apartment for falling behind on rent.
He said that after the officer moved out of the apartment complex, the facilities maintenance person found marijuana, a broken bong, new, unused evidence bags and a safe containing a marijuana grinder in the apartment.
Womack said the investigation was unable to prove that the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to the officer. The police chief said the officer, who has served with the department about 2 years, was found to be financially irresponsible.
The city has a financial responsibility policy for its officers, because officers could be "susceptible to corruption" in the alternative, Womack said.
Womack said that while this investigation was going on, the officer they were targeting overheard a sergeant conducting the internal affairs investigation telling another officer that something was "n****r-rigged."
Womack said the sergeant admitting using the slur, and the officer he was conversing with confirmed it.
“We're not going to tolerate this," Womack said.
The police chief said the officer who was under investigation because of the report over the unpaid rent is biracial.
Womack said he assigned a different officer to complete the rent and drugs investigation after the incident.
Both officers have had discipline issues in the past, Womack said. The officer has had issues with timeliness and showing up to court, he said. The sergeant has had traffic crashes, Womack said.
Denham Springs City Attorney Stephanie Hulett said the officers will be able to present evidence and witnesses at closed pre-disciplinary hearings with the mayor on Thursday. Should the mayor impose discipline, the officers can appeal to the city's civil service board and receive public hearings.