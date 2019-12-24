BATON ROUGE — On Dec. 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Joel David Rushing, of Denham Springs, has been appointed to the State Licensing Board for Contractors. He is senior vice president of construction with Turner Industries. Rushing was nominated by the Louisiana Associated Builders and Contractors and will represent the sixth congressional district in building or industrial construction.
The State Licensing Board of Contractors protects the health, safety and general welfare of citizens dealing with persons engaged in the contracting vocation, and affording citizens an effective and practical protection against incompetent, inexperienced, unlawful, and fraudulent acts of contractors with whom they contract. The Board also monitors construction projects to ensure compliance with the statutory and regulatory licensure requirements.
Christine B. Guidry, of Denham Springs, and the Rev. Cary Bani, of St. Francisville, were appointed to the Palliative Care Interdisciplinary Advisory Council.
Guidry is a palliative care nurse with the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and was appointed by the Louisiana State Board of Nursing. She will serve as an advanced practice registered nurse, board certified in hospice and palliative care.
Bani is a priest at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and will serve as a spiritual care adviser with experience providing palliative care.
The Palliative Care Interdisciplinary Advisory Council’s mission is to improve the quality of life of patients and their families facing the problems associated with life-threatening illnesses, through the prevention and relief of suffering by means of early identification and impeccable assessment and treatment of pain and other problems, physical, psychosocial and spiritual.