This report was compiled from 21st Judicial District Court records dealing with felony cases.
Results from July 16, before Judge Brenda Ricks in St. Helena:
John Kimble: 53; of Independence; pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things over $1,500. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently. He is ordered to pay restitution to the victim.
Results from July 21, before Judge Brian Ables in Amite:
Shelton Bean: 33; of Hammond; pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana/THC/cannabinoids. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently.
Davonta Brumfield: 21; of Hammond; pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, domestic abuse battery — victim pregnant, and two counts of domestic abuse battery — first offense — household member. He was sentenced to five years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay fines and fees.
Eric Gautreaux: 34; of Independence; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Shelly Harper: 42; of Loranger; pleaded no contest to bank fraud. She was sentenced to three years. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Jonathan Mixon: 24; of Hammond; pleaded no contest to two counts of simple burglary. He was sentenced to five years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $2,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Jessica Monteleone: 35; of Ponchatoula; pleaded no contest to unauthorized entry of a place of business. She was sentenced to three years. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Anthony Spears: 43; of Hammond; pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently.
Kayla Sullivan: 31; of Hammond; pleaded no contest to three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently.
L.J. Welch Jr.: 59; of Kentwood; pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery — second offense — household member. He was sentenced to one year in the parish jail. All but 14 days of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from July 22, before Judge Jeffrey Johnson in Livingston:
Kasey Callender: 40; of Greenwell Springs; pleaded no contest to attempt obtaining/seeking to obtain a controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently. She received credit for time served.
Amber Causey: 40; of Holden; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served consecutively. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay fines and fees.
Casey Cline: 40; of Holden; pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay fines and fees.
Blake Cunningham: 30; of Baton Rouge; pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to five years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Carlis Glynn III: 40; of Baton Rouge; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He is to be sentenced Aug. 9.
Nyssa Guidry: 43; of Holden; pleaded no contest to two counts of identity theft, two counts of monetary instrument abuse, and theft under $1,000. She was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs, fees, and restitution.
Loris Hinkson: 36; of Ponchatoula; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay fines and fees.
Bryson Mendoza: 32; of Livingston, pleaded no contest to two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and three counts of simple burglary. He was sentenced to five years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Joseph Phillips: 33; of Albany; pleaded no contest to possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Jaylen Seals: 19; of Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities and negligent injuring. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to fines and fees.
Jacob Stelly: 28; of Livingston; pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to five years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay fines and fees.
Lukas Travasos: 31; of Baton Rouge; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from July 23, before Judge Brian Ables in St. Helena:
David Burges: 44; of Pine Grove; pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated — third offense. He is to be sentenced on Sept. 20.
Results from July 26, before Judge Brian Ables in Livingston:
Jessica Hammac: 44; of Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Donald Wascom: 62; of Livingston; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs, fees, and restitution.
Results from July 26, before Judge Charlotte Foster in Livingston:
Donavan Corbin: 34; of Maurepas; pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft under $1,000. He was sentenced to one year. He received credit for time served.
Austin Dier: 28; of Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, and simple battery. He was sentenced to 12 years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay court costs and fees.
Justin Durand: 31; of Prairieville; pleaded no contest to simple burglary and driving while intoxicated first offense. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $859 fine along with court costs and fees. A restitution hearing is set for Aug. 9.
Jacob Fisher: 48; of Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and theft under $1,000. He was sentenced to two years. He received credit for time served.
Marzavier Harrington: 22; of Jackson, Mississippi; pleaded no contest to forgery. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Laura Johnson: 60; of Baton Rouge; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Bryce Jones: 22; of New Orleans; pleaded no contest to simple burglary, aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and resisting an officer. He was sentenced to eight years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay court costs and fees.
Clifton McMorris: 42; of Livingston; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, attempted possession of heroin, and theft under $1,000. He was sentenced to three years. He received credit for time served.
Antonio Meariday: 47; of Baton Rouge; pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things over $1,000 but less than $5,000. He was sentenced to five years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Sidney Mott III: 33; of Des Allemands; pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated — fourth offense. He was sentenced to 10 years. Six years of the sentence were suspended, and he is to be placed on probation for three years following his release. He was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Chad Patrone: 37; of Donaldsonville; pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and resisting an officer. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Priscilla Rivera: 35; of Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and pleaded guilty to two counts of resisting an officer and simple battery. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Danny Smith Sr.: 58; of Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated — fourth offense. He was sentenced to 10 years. Six years of the sentence were suspended, and he is to be placed on probation for three years following his release. He was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Kati Villar: 31; of St. Amant; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from July 26, before Judge Jeffrey Johnson in Amite:
Taylor Cox: 27; of Holden; pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and theft under $1,000. She was sentenced to five years. Three years of the sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She received credit for time served.
Devin Brown: 24; of Hammond; pleaded no contest to aggravated assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to five years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Ernest Felder: 45; of Hammond; pleaded no contest to attempted possession of firearm by convicted felon. He was sentenced two and a half years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Results from July 27, before Judge Donald Fendalson in Amite:
Jared Achord: 33; of Hammond; pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, and theft under $1,000. He was sentenced to three years. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay fees.
Devin Saxon: 26; of Roseland; pleaded guilty to introducing/possessing contraband in any municipal/ parish prison/jail. He was sentenced to one year. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Trevonte McKnight: 19; of Kentwood; pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, four counts of unauthorized use of a movable, and simple criminal damage to property valued at $1,000 or more but under $50,000. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from July 28, before Judge Charlotee Foster in Amite:
Jonathan Calcota: 33; of Albany; pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to five years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Robert Clark Jr.: 21; of Hammond; pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.