THURSDAY
22nd Annual Senior Expo — SALT: 9 a.m., Ponchatoula Community Center, 300 N. Fifth St., Ponchatoula. This event features great local vendors and lots of wonderful and useful information for seniors.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Computer Class — Microsoft Word Basics: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. In this class, participants will learn how to create text-based documents using Microsoft Word, as well as how to complete simple actions like saving, opening and printing documents.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Game On: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
SATURDAY
VITA Tax Help: 8:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch and Amite Branch libraries.
Multicolored March — A Special Silly Saturday Event: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Teen Tech Time: Noon, Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
MONDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Knitting Club: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Roaring Roos' Teen Club: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Hammond Branch and Amite Branch libraries.
Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Teen Zone: 3 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Story and Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Family Bingo: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Fandom Club: 4:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Computer Class — Microsoft Word Formatting: 5 p.m., Amite Branch Library. In this class, participants will learn how to format and align text, apply bullets or numbers, and adjust spacing within Word documents.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch and Loranger Branch libraries.
Story and Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Independence Branch, Loranger Branch and Hammond Branch libraries.
MARCH 28
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.