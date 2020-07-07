On Facebook, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish encourages residents to purchase copies of "Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish," a publication celebrating the historical roots of Livingston Parish paired with artwork of local artists and recipes passed down for generations. Order a copy online at artslivingston.org/product-page/arts-council-book before supplies run out. Pick up at 133 N. Hummell St., Denham Springs. Cost is $40 and tax is included.
The council also said space is still available in the online classes. Visit the website to sign up. And don't forget the group will host artwork from members of the Denham Springs Fine Art Association. This exhibit will end Aug. 22. For information on this exhibit and additional events, visit www.artslivingston.org.
Coronavirus testing available
Ochsner Health’s community testing is open to Louisiana residents, age 2 and older. Doctor’s orders are not required. People coming for testing are required to bring a picture ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized for the day. For questions about community testing, visit Ochsner.org/Testing.
Testing will be available Wednesday, July 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at LPPS Literacy and Technology Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Testing is available in Baton Rouge and Ascension at other times. Testing schedules and/or locations are subject to change.
Voting open
Election day is Saturday, July 11, and voting is at the voter’s regular location.
Statewide and multiparish races on the ballot include:
- Presidential nominees for Democratic Party and Republican Party
- Committee members for the Democratic Party and Republican Party
- Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 3rd District, Division D
In Livingston, voters in Albany will select a chief of police, and in Tickfaw, a 10-mill tax rededication is on the ballot.
What's happening?
