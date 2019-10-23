THURSDAY
Haunted Library Escape Room: 4 p.m., South Branch Library.
Pumpkin Decorating: 5 p.m., Main Branch Library. Enjoy family-friendly pumpkin decorating, no carving required. Bring your own pumpkin and use the library's craft supplies.
Gadgets & Gizmos: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Classic Films Showcase: 1 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Learn interesting tidbits about your favorite films and enjoy popcorn and drinks.
SATURDAY
Livingston Parish Book Festival: All day, Main Branch Library. Local authors, musicians and free food.
MONDAY
Golden Age Movie Club: 9 a.m., South Branch Library.
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Intermediate Word: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class is for students who have completed Microsoft Word Basics. More advanced features of Word will be covered.
Celebrate Halloween with Bone Lady: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Excel Basics: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class will teach the student the basic features of Excel along with entering, sorting and computing data.
Pumpkin Decorating: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Enjoy family-friendly pumpkin decorating. No carving required.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Watson Branch, Main Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
OCT. 31
Trick or Treat at the Library: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.