Celebrate Independence Day
WALKER: The city of Walker will celebrate Independence Day on July 3 at Sidney Hutchinson Park, Mayor Jimmy Watson announced at the City Council’s June 12 meeting.
The mayor said the evening’s activities will begin at 5 p.m. when concessions stands open and live music kicks off. The city’s new playground will be open along with the new Our Lady of the Lake Health System-sponsored exercise station. After dark, fireworks will once again, ‘light up the sky,” the mayor said.
“We invite people to bring their folding chairs, blankets and picnic lunches and come to the park for an evening of music, play and fireworks. Our park has been upgraded in many ways during the past year and we want our citizens to be able to come together for a fun evening in the park as we celebrate the nation’s birthday,” Watson said.
He also announced that a ribbon cutting for the Safe House, a facility that serves as a recreation center when not in use during emergencies, will be held at 10 a.m. June 30. The Safe House was completed late last year, but parking areas and other improvements had to be completed before an official opening ceremony could be conducted. The mayor invited everyone to the ribbon cutting.
LIVINGSTON: The town of Livingston will host its annual Fourth of July celebration beginning at 4 p.m. July 3 at a new location, Sartwell Memorial Park, 29405 S. Range Road, Livingston. Food, music by Bayou Honey and games are on the schedule, with fireworks at dark. If it rains, the fireworks are still planned.
LIVINGSTON KICKBALL: A kickball tournament is a part of this year's event. To register a team, fill out the form at https://bit.ly/35Diu1s or register in person at Town Hall by 5 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Teams must have 10-12 players, with a minimum of three females ages 13 and up and a minimum of three players 12 or younger.
Soap making
A Beginner Soap Making class will be held the evening of July 14 at Southeastern Louisiana University's Livingston Center. Cost is $40. Learn to make cold process soap. All materials provided and participants will leave with 10 bars. Visit https://tinyurl.com/ysa4f4ws to register.
Shop the farmers market
Have you visited any of the area's farmers markets? The Walker Farmers Market is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 26, at Sidney Hutchinson Park, 30500 Corbin Ave., Walker, in front of the fishing pond. The market is open every fourth Saturday of the month.
GOP women to meet July 7
The Livingston Parish Republican Women meets next at 11:30 a.m. July 7 at Big Mike’s, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs. The featured speaker will be state Rep. Buddy Mincey, who will discuss the accomplishments of this year’s legislative session. The public is welcome.