HAMMOND — The Southeastern Louisiana University Sales Team recently honed new skills to compete virtually in the 22nd annual National Collegiate Sales Competition. Originally set for Atlanta last month, the competition included two categories, Virtual Speed Selling and Role Playing.
“The NCSC staff, corporate judges, and student competitors quickly pivoted from their semester-long preparation to compete in-person to an online format within a two-week time frame,” said April Kemp, Southeastern marketing and sales instructor and professional sales program coach.
Brielle Ricca, of Walker, won the top honors out of over 360 competitors in the Virtual Speed Selling Competition by being selected the Top Speed Seller by more companies than any other student in the competition. Each student delivered a 90-second elevator pitch live via videoconference to 16 corporate judges.
Paxton Page, of Prairieville, and Ashley Murphy, of Baton Rouge, also represented Southeastern in that category. The three are marketing majors and professional sales program students.
More than 75 universities and more than 40 corporations participated in the competition, which was hosted by Kennesaw State’s Center for Professional Selling.
Southeastern’s Sales Team had two role-play competitors participate. India Williams, of Baton Rouge, who won the Fall 2019 Internal Competition, and Conner Brian, of Greenwell Springs, won the spring 2020 Internal Competition, were chosen to represent Southeastern this year.
In the wild card round, Williams won first place in her room, and Brian won second place in his room. Williams was able to move on to the quarterfinals. Overall, Southeastern was the runner-up for Top Rookie School, as this was the first time to participate, giving the team an automatic bid to next year’s competition.
“We are proud of our student competitors for transitioning quickly to an online competition format,” said Kemp. “Our students worked hard, and the outcome showed Southeastern was a fierce competitor.”
For information about the Professional Sales Program, contact Kemp at sales@southeastern.edu or visit southeastern.edu/sales.