A Harvey man who robbed a UPS truck driver at gunpoint in Denham Springs last December sentenced Monday to 109 years in prison.
Jeremy McDavis, 34, was arrested in Dec. 2020 after leading Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies on a chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle in a ditch off 4-H Club Road, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said at the time.
McDavis, masked and armed, had brandished a gun at a UPS driver at an apartment complex along Magnolia Road. He forced the driver to put multiple packages into his vehicle then attempted to drive away from the scene once Livingston Parish Sheriffs deputies arrived.
Deputies gave chase, and McDavis disregarded traffic laws and "put lives in danger along La. 16, near Denham Springs’ Antique Village, Sullivan Street, River Road and 4-H Club Road," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. After he crashed, deputies found packages with shipping labels at the crash site, as well as a gun, mask, gloves and a small amount of heroin.
McDavis was convicted on one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated flight from an officer, one count of heroin possession under 2 grams, one count of illegal possession of stolen firearms and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The Livingston Parish jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding McDavis guilty.
During sentencing on Dec. 6, Judge Charlotte Foster characterized McDavis as "a career criminal" who had just gotten off parole earlier in 2O2O.
Livingston Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said he was "pleased with the sentence."