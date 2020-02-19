The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame announced nominations for the class of 2020 will be accepted through March 31.
The annual induction banquet for the class of 2020 will be Sept. 10 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. This will be the 10th year the Denham Springs Athletic Association and the high school have co-hosted the event. Thus far, 73 former Yellow Jacket greats have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
In addition to being honored at the banquet, inductees will be presented to the public at halftime of the DSHS-Ponchatoula football game Sept. 11 in Yellow Jacket Stadium.
A news release said the Hall of Fame Selection Committee does not nominate the candidates. Instead, any person with an interest in Denham Springs High School sports may submit a nomination; however, individuals may not nominate themselves. All nominations must conform to the Hall of Fame Nomination Guidelines available at www.denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the school office.
When preparing a nomination, the most critical requirement is to provide documentation that substantiates claims of athletic, academic, and civic achievement, the release said. Such verification typically comes from newspaper articles, copies of yearbook pages, old scrapbooks, family archives, etc.
Nominators are advised to start early in the process of collecting documentation to afford nominees the best chance of selection. Unsubstantiated claims cannot be considered. Refer to the Hall of Fame Nomination Guidelines for recommendations on what area newspapers and libraries to contact.
Nominations cannot be accepted by email or fax. Because guidelines require an 8x10 photograph of the candidate, nominations must be mailed or hand-delivered to Denham Springs High School, ATTN: Principal (HOF), 1000 N. Range Avenue, Denham Springs, LA 70726. Submissions must be postmarked or hand-delivered no later than March 31 to be considered this year.
Once all nominations are received and screened, the Selection Committee will meet to review the submissions and vote on candidates for induction this fall. Nominees who are not selected will remain active candidates and be voted on annually for a period of five years. If additional documentation becomes available that will strengthen their file, it should be submitted to the same address.
The Hall of Fame serves as a symbol of appreciation to the athletes, coaches and supporters whose contributions meet the criteria for selection in one of these three categories. Male and female athletes will be representative of all varsity sports. Nominees, both living and deceased, will be considered from all eras of Denham Springs High School athletics to the extent possible.
For information, email Jim Spring at jimspring53@hotmail.com or call (225) 588-0366.