The Krewe of Denham Springs held its 42 annual Mardi Gras Ball on Feb. 5, at North Park Recreational Center in Denham Springs.
The Krewe of Denham Springs will continue its Mardi Gras celebration with its parade at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. This year’s grand marshal will be Woody Overton, cohost of Real Life Real Crime Podcast.
Red, gold and black decorations transformed the center into a Hollywood scene for the krewe’s “Roll Out the Red Carpet” ball.
Guests were greeted with a red-carpet entrance with gold stanchions, red garland center rope and paparazzi. Red and gold stars adorned the entire center include the krewe’s Wall of Fame. The king and queen stage was decorated with gold Oscar statues, film reels and metallic film with a gala backdrop of red drapes and colorful spotlights for an awards presentation.
Outgoing royalty are King Raymond Nichols and Queen Donna Nichols.
During the night’s festivities, Adam and Emily Barclay were crowned this year’s king and queen.
The royal couple has been members of the krewe, Emily for 22 years and Adam for 15 years. They have served as float captains for Krewe of Neaux Klu several times and were ball captains. Emily has served as president of the Krewe of Denham Springs for five years.
The Barclays have been married for 15 years. Adam works as the lab supervisor for Hood Memorial Hospital. Emily is a teacher and the girls basketball coach at Live Oak Junior High School. They have two kids, daughter Taylor, 13 and son Travis, 8.
King Adam is the son of Harold and Carmen Barclay, and Queen Emily is the daughter of Madelyn Benton and the late John Benton.
The queen wore a black fit and flare silhouette gown with embroidered sequin lace, a sweetheart neckline and chapel length train. Her crown featured hundreds of Swarovski crystal stones.
The King wore an ivory and black Charles single button tuxedo by Ike Behar. A lay-down collared ivory shirt with a metallic gold vest and bow tie completed his attire. His crown featured large fleurs-de-lis with rhinestones running around the full band.
Master of Ceremonies Matt Williams, WAFB-TV news anchor, introduced ball captains Keith and Margaret Walker, parade captain Wendy Maxwell and the Denham Springs Mayor Gerald Landry.
Float captains are Mike and Keri Mannen, of Krewe Bras Moi Chue; Corey and Ally Parker, of Krewe of Fleur de Lis; Stuart and Chalisse LaBauve, of Krewe of Klassy Kajuns; Mickey and Lynne Sharp, of Krewe of Konfusion; Buddy Pepper, of Krewe of Mystic Summer; BJ and Marcie Broussard, of Krewe of Neaux Klu; Chris Buhler, of Krewe of Roux; Patti Landreneau, of Krewe of Who; Johnnie and Bridget Morrison, of Krewe of Hullabaloux.
The 2020 King and Queen Raymond and Donna Nichols bestowed upon the royal couple their Krewe of Denham Springs silver medallion necklaces. The mayor read a proclamation and presented the couple with a key to the City of Denham Springs.
The mayor and court, along with all in attendance, honored the new king and queen with a celebratory toast. The royal couple danced and closed the ceremonies, while leading everyone in the traditional Mardi Gras second line.
The evening had dancing with music provided by the Blue Eyed Soul Revue.