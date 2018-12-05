The Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community collected toys and monetary gifts for the annual Santa Bear program.
Deputy Suzie Cambria, of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, visited with the group at its annual Christmas party at Rosaryville. She stressed the need for more people to become involved in their community. She also shared that there is a dire need for blankets for this winter. She advised any blankets, coverlets, quilts or other form of cover could be delivered to the nearest police station, where the covering will be delivered to where it will be of most use.
The Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community is an all-volunteer arm of the LSU Extension Service. Anyone interested in receiving information about the organization may call the extension office in Amite at (985) 748-9381 and leave a message.