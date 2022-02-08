Live Oak soccer fans were able to watch standout Jack Earle in the Eagles 2-1 win over West Ouachita in the first round of the LHSAA playoffs, and the sights were familiar.

Earle, who was the District 4-II offensive player of the year last season, scored in the second minute to give Live Oak a lead it would not relinquish. The 13th seeded Eagles led 2-0 at the half, and went on to defeat the Chiefs 2-1.

As it turned out, Earle’s goal, the 85th of his career, was the last of his career at Live Oak. The Eagles moved on to the regional round of the playoffs where a familiar foe, No. 3 Neville, awaited. By the time Live Oak settled down in the second half, Neville had scored three goals on its way to a 4-0 win.

Unfortunately, the second round playoff loss to Neville, the second consecutive year it happened was also familiar. Still, it was a long way from the hockey roots of Earle’s parents, who found few opportunities for youth hockey in Louisiana.

“My parents are actually from Canada. They put me in soccer when I was four years old,” Earle said last week after Live Oak’s win over West Ouachita. “In Louisiana, it was the closest thing to hockey so I started really young. I’ve loved it ever since.”

That love led to success on the field where Earle has been an all-district performer since his freshman season. He credits hard work and teamwork for his achievements.

“It takes a lot of work, but you can’t score 85 goals without having a pretty good team around you,” Earle said. “All the credit goes to the guys who are getting me the ball and setting me up so I can put it away and help out the team.”

The next goal Earle scores will be for Mississippi College, which has a Division II program in Clinton, Mississippi. The Choctaws compete in the Gulf South Conference.

“He’s an incredible player,” Live Oak coach Zack Miller said. “He’s been a starter since his freshman year and he’s more than a goal scorer. He’s one of the hearts of the team, a captain, and the boys follow his lead. He’s an emotional player. He’s a talented player, and we’re going to miss him when he’s gone.”

The Eagles are still searching for a breakthrough win in the second round of the playoffs, but Earle leaves behind a Live Oak program that made strides while he was there.

Charles Salzer covers Livingston sports for the Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate. To reach Salzer, email livingston@theadvocate.com.