Peoples Health is hosting events in February in Tangipahoa Parish. The events are free and open to the public:
- Introduction to iPhones and iPads, with speaker Paige Hoffmeister, is Feb. 12 at Michael J. Kenney Recreation Center, 601 W. Coleman Ave., Hammond. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. The lecture starts at 10 a.m. There is a limit of eight attendees. Reservations must be made at (800) 561-4127 or peopleshealth.com/wellness by Feb. 12.
- Overcoming Depression, with speaker Telly Walker, is Feb. 21 at the Ponchatoula Senior Center, 300 N. Fifth Street, Ponchatoula. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. The lecture starts at 10 a.m. Capacity is six students. Reservations must be made at (800) 561-4127 or peopleshealth.com/wellness by Feb. 19.