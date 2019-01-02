The Jackson family, including Terri, Blake and Katelyn, held a ribbon-cutting with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 13 to celebrate the opening of the new Sweet Rolls franchise in Denham Springs.
Sweet Rolls, which sells ice cream, is at 730 S. Range Ave., Building 1, Denham Springs.
Sweet Rolls Corporate Owner Dion Grossnickle said that when he thought about where to open the first franchise, Denham Springs was his top choice. “Denham Springs was franchise No. 1, and I think they will always be No. 1,” Grossnickle said.
Sweet Rolls Denham Springs CEO Blake Jackson said he wants the family run Sweet Rolls to be a different kind of ice cream experience. “There is seating for 60 people here. We want you to come and sit down with your family and enjoy each other.”
Mayor Gerard Landry said he is pleased to see more businesses moving into Denham Springs. “This business is a Cadillac. It’s the kind of high-quality business we want in Denham Springs.”
The celebration included putting a blue light bulb in place above the seating area to represent autism awareness. Each Sweet Rolls franchisee must support the nonprofit, Franky & Evan, named after Grossnickle’s own son who is on the autism spectrum. The nonprofit will help to provide service dogs to children on the autism spectrum.