The Livingston Parish Young Republicans, an organization dedicated to recruiting, training and electing Republicans between the ages of 18-40, announced its launch Jan. 17, a news release said.
The new organization will be led by Chairman Nathan Sanders, a Walker native who serves as grassroots engagement director for Americans for Prosperity and vice chairman of the Louisiana Young Republican Federation, the release said.
The Livingston Parish Young Republicans is an officially recognized chapter of the Louisiana Young Republican Federation.
In launching the new group, Sanders said, “I’m excited to finally bring young conservatives in Livingston Parish together to recruit, train, and elect young Republicans up and down the ballot. With critical local, state, and federal elections in 2022 and 2023, it is more important than ever for young people to have a voice in the Republican Party. We will mobilize young conservatives from Watson to Springfield to maintain Republican control of Livingston Parish and finally deliver Republicans a win in the 2023 Gubernatorial Election.”
In addition to Sanders, the Livingston Parish Young Republicans will be led by Vice Chair Larry Davis, community activist/representative and faith-based leader; Secretary Jonathan Davis, a former member of the Walker City Council, secretary for the Livingston Parish Republican Executive Committee and the second-highest vote getting Republican in the 2019 election for House District 71; Steven Risher, of Denham Springs, as treasurer; and Caleb Franklin, of Denham Springs, as director of recruitment.
For information, contact Nathan Sanders at (225) 610-5573 or infolpyr@gmail.com.