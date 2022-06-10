The famous military maneuvers conducted over a wide expanse of central Louisiana in the early 1940s was, in the words of historian Richard Moran, “the anvil on which the United States Army was shaped.”
Moran’s observation was the opening statement of a lecture he delivered a June 7 in Hammond’s Columbia Theater as part of the continuing observance of “The Pelican State Goes to War: Louisiana in World War II” exhibition at the Hammond Regional Arts Center. The exhibit closes June 17.
On the same program was Jack Templeman, who talked about on the role that medals play in giving recognition to the men and women who have fought in the nation’s wars.
Moran opened his discussion by observing that in early 1940, even as war was already engulfing much of Western Europe, the United States was ill prepared for participation in a modern war. To illustrate that point, Moran flashed a picture of the screen of soldiers on horseback and in early motorized personnel carriers.
“The army still had cavalry units riding horses and the use of motorized vehicles, especially tanks, was still a relatively untried part of what a modern army was all about. Even though the Germans had demonstrated how valuable motorized vehicles could be in war, the United States was just learning about armored units,” he said.
The presentation was enhanced by scores of maps and photos that illustrated the extent of the 1940s maneuvers in Louisiana and how those war exercises helped prepare the armies that would eventually have to do battle in foreign nations on two sides of the globe.
Moran said that the nation’s military leaders and elected officials had reached the conclusion by as early as 1939 that the United States might have to eventually enter into the conflict that would ultimately come to be known as World War II. By the late 1930s, it was also realized that to raise the numbers of troops necessary to be a decisive factor in such a war, manpower was an early requirement. The army assumed control of the Civilian Conservation Corps, part of the New Deal that was inaugurated by President Franklin Roosevelt to help put young men to work who were suffering unemployment because of the Great Depression.
“The CCCs taught young men how to work together and how to train in such a way that would later be valuable when huge armies had to be formed. To build up its forces the army could also count on National Guard units and later, the huge influx of soldiers when the first peacetime draft was adopted. The challenge was how to train all these men who were being formed into military units,” Moran said.
The answer was to quickly build training bases throughout the nation and many such bases were build in Central Louisiana. Within a short period of time, Camp Beauregard, Camp Livingston, Camp Claiborne, Fort Polk, and Alexandria Air Field, later England Air Force Base, were completed and made ready for training.
Moran pointed out that within about a 40 mile circle, these bases became the heart of what was to be the maneuvers of the early 1940s. He explained that Central Louisiana was a natural location for the maneuvers. The land in this area had been forests that were cut over and thus allowed for relatively easy movement. Also, the terrain had many natural features such as rivers and creeks that could be utilized as part of the training. Additional training features were added. For example, a railroad was built from Fort Polk to Camp Claiborne, just southeast of Alexandria, so that soldiers could practice repairing railroads, clearing tracks of damaged equipment, and using the rails as transport.
Preparations for the maneuvers was an involved process, Moran said, noting that in many cases, the army had to secure written releases from farmers and others to have access to their land. By the time the war games were ready, as many as 400,000 men were to be involved. “These men had to come from all over the place. ... Some even marched to Louisiana. This was the first time that such a gathering of armies had been made in the United States and it was really a great experiment. The men had to learn how to live on the land, how to eat when in combat, how to live in tents ... in short, how to survive the huge tests that they would later face,” he said.
The most famous maneuvers were conducted in 1940 and 1941 and in these exercises the men who would later lead the U.S. forces into battle learned lessons about modern warfare that would later pay dividends on the battlefields of Europe and the Far East.
Throughout the war, the maneuvers continued but not on the scale of those of 1940 and 1941. After the United States entered the war following the bombing of Pearl Harbor in December of 1841, the need for trained troops became urgent and eventually U.S. troops by the tens of thousands were sent off to battlefields around the world. Once the war started in earnest, the established army units engaged in battle had to be brought back up to strength as causalities began to mount. The training bases in Louisiana continued to send men overseas to fight the nation’s wars.
“At any one time, as many as 120,000 men were training in Louisiana. Louisiana shouldered more than its share, in proportion to its wealth and population, to winning World War II. Our state played a major role in our winning war. Ultimately a very large percentage of the men who found their way into battle wee trained in Louisiana. Our state was the training and proving ground for the leaders and the men who would ultimately help win the war,” he said.
Moran said the rapid buildup of the many military bases in Central Louisiana proved to be an economic stimulus to the region. Many who had been unemployed found jobs in construction of the bases and in filly civilian roles that were critical to the proper functioning of the bases and even the maneuvers themselves.
Templeman opened his discussion of military medals by holding up a Purple Heart medal and proclaiming, “to win one of these, you had to bleed...you had to pay a painful price.” He explained that the purple heart was first awarded to soldiers in the American Revolutionary War and then the medal was not awarded again until World War I. After that, the Purple Heart was one of the most “honored” medals that a man or woman could earn.
The speaker offered some numbers that demonstrated just how many have been seriously wounded in combat: World War II, more than one million medals; Korea, 118,000 medals; Vietnam, 351,000 medals; The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, 500,000 medals. “When you meet someone who has earned a Purple Heart, don’t just say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ you should say, ‘Very happy that you made it back home safely.’”
The highest award that be can given for personal valor and self sacrifice in combat in the Medal of Honor. Templeman said that recipients of these medals are given a cash stipend for the rest of their lives and a number of other benefits. “There is only one medal that is ranked higher than the Medal of Honor, and that is Heaven,” Templeman said.
Other medals that are awarded for bravery include the Navy, Marines and Air Force Cross and the Army Silver Star.