In Manchac, the annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to the historic restaurant with all the festivities, food and fun that guests have grown to know over 11 years, a news release said. Oktoberfest at Middendorf’s Manchac is set for every Wednesday and Thursday for six weeks through Nov. 7.
In Slidell, it will be the first year of Oktoberfest at the new restaurant which opened in July. Oktoberfest at Middendorf’s Slidell will be held every Friday for six weeks through Nov. 8. It have the same authentic German appetizers, entrees, and desserts as Manchac. There will also be German beer, costumes and accordion music from Heinz Pfeifer, brother of owner Horst Pfeifer.
German meals will be available for lunch and dinner along with the regular menu. Guests who eat an Oktoberfest meal for all six weeks will receive an Oktoberfest Prize. Punch cards must be punched each week and turned in on the final week.
Middendorf’s Manchac is at 30160 La. 51 South, Akers (Manchac), off I-55, Exit 15 Manchac. Middendorf’s Slidell is at 1951 Oak Harbor Blvd, Slidell, off I-10, Exit 261 Oak Harbor.