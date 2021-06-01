This report was compiled from 21st Judicial District Court records dealing with felony cases.
AMITE — District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that Tangipahoa Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on the following individuals:
Drew Laborde, 26, of Tickfaw, was indicted for one count of cruelty to juveniles. On May 10, Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Officers arrested Laborde on an active warrant issued in an ongoing investigation and grand jury indictment.
Kevin Buckley, 34, of Kentwood, was indicted for two counts of first degree-murder. On Feb. 19, Buckley was arrested by Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office following the death of Lewis Travis and Iva Travis.
Leroy Johnson, 35, of Amite, was indicted for four counts of first-degree rape when the victim is under the of 13 and four counts of molestation of a juvenile under the of 13. On Feb. 26, Johnson was arrested by the Amite City Police Department after officers were notified of alleged sexual assault on a juvenile.
Results from April 26, before Judge Erika Sledge in Livingston:
Danny Crawford Jr., 36, of Walker, pleaded no contest to sexual battery. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
David Dyer, 59, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to operating a vehicle while intoxicated — fourth or subsequent offense. He was sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections. Eight years of the sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay fines and fees.
Fred Fields, 33, of Ponchatoula, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served consecutively. He received credit for time served.
Kayla Lemay, 24, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. She received credit for time served.
Mitchell Metrejean, 34, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to theft of $5,000 or more, but less than $25,000. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with restitution, court costs and fees.
Dustin Sanders, 34, of Maurepas, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender — first offense. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Results from May 11, before Judge Jeffrey Johnson in Livingston:
Christopher Chandler, 40, of Tangipahoa, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
John Braddock, 42, of Oklahoma City, pleaded no contest to theft of a motor vehicle valued at $1,000 but less than $5,000. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Christopher McGary, 44, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Kevin Meyer pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated — third offense and two counts of driving while intoxicated — first offense. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. Four years of his sentence were suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay court costs and fees.
Clifton Shumaker, 34, of Shuqualak, Mississippi, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Results from May 12, before Judge Brian Ables in Livingston:
Kane Beasley, 26, of Holden, pleaded no contest to aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered and two counts of domestic abuse battery — first offense. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Coty Rainey, 35, of Folsom, pleaded no contest to aggravated burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Kevin Sharp, 35, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and driving while intoxicated — first offense. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Sokngoy Saing, 39, of Independence, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Ralph Sterling, 66, of Independence, pleaded no contest to home invasion. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
James Smith, 46, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Results from May 17, before Judge Brenda Ricks in Livingston:
Jeremy Coleman, 40, of Tangipahoa, pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of marijuana/THC. He was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections. Two years of his sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Junior Eley, 57, of Hammond, pleaded guilty to second-degree battery. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from May 17, before Judge Charlotte Foster in Livingston:
Ronald Bergeron, 29, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and guilty to resisting an officer. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Jennifer McNabb, 36, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. She received credit for time served.
Emiley Nixon, 28, of Walker, pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. She received credit for time served.
Oscar Wallace, 55, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections. Eight years of the sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He received credit for time served.
Results from May 17, before Judge Brian Ables in Livingston:
John Burns, 47, of Amite, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Fredrick Gibson, 23, of Fresno, Texas, pleaded no contest to simple robbery. He was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Ashley Hoyt, 31, of Robert, pleaded no contest to possession of stolen property. She was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Quan Howard, 33, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to aggravated battery — domestic violence. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Dajuan Thompson, 19, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to theft of a motor vehicle valued at $5,000 or more but less than $25,000, aggravated assault with a firearm and seven counts of simple burglary. He was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Dejaune White, 25, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to simple robbery. She was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was deferred and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from May 18, before Judge Jeffrey Johnson in Livingston:
Joseph Holt, Jr., 19, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to aggravated crime against nature — victim has intellectual/mental incapacity, possession of pornography involving juveniles and indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was sentenced to six years with the Department of Corrections. He is to register as a sex offender for 25 years.
Results from May 19, before Judge Charlotte Foster in Livingston:
Davonte Bickham, 19, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance. The sentence was deferred and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Kaci Brabham, 35, of Kentwood, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. The sentence was deferred and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Justin Flemings, 32, of Ponchatoula, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery — child endangerment law. He was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Shelia Granat, 50, of Amite, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. She received credit for time served.
Deasia Hayes, 24, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated battery. She was sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Lionisha Parsee, 25, of Gretna, pleaded no contest to five counts of simple burglary, four counts of access device fraud — $1,000 or more, but less than $5,000 and conspiracy to commit access device fraud. She was sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Jermaine Woodard, 24, of Natalbany, pleaded no contest to second-degree battery. He was sentenced to 30 months with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Leon Woods, 31, of Amite, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault. The sentence was deferred and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350 fine along with court costs and fees.