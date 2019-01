Each year fourth-grade students at schools around the Baton Rouge area participate in Ochsner’s Holiday Art Contest. An overall winner is chosen from among the top designs within each school. Paris Hall, at Zachary Elementary School, took home top school honors. Kendall Eastman-Stuart, a fourth grader at Runnels Elementary, was the overall winner. Presenting a prize to Paris are, from left, Myriam Ortiz, pediatrician, Ochsner Health Center — Zachary; Paris Hall, fourth grade student; Ollie; and Zachary Elementary School Principal Keisha Thomas.