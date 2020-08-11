On July 14, Pelican State Credit Union hosted a free Virtual Community Credit Score Workshop for members and nonmembers of the credit union, a news release said.
The webinar was hosted on Zoom and streamed live on Pelican’s Facebook page. Almost 300 attendees that joined through live streams learned the ins and outs of credit reports and scores; tips on how to improve their scores; and much more. Since airing, the Facebook Live video has been watched over 2,800 times.
Kimberly Gaines, a Pelican nationally certified credit counselor, answered more than 40 questions, rolling well past the allotted time, the release said.
Attendees were entered into a giveaway for one of two Pelican prize packs, which each included $50 Visa gift cards.
The stream of the webinar can be viewed by visiting Pelican’s Facebook page at facebook.com/pelicanstatecreditunion.
The workshop series will continue throughout the year with a variety of topics, including household budgeting, car buying and more. To see all upcoming Pelican State Credit Union events, go to pelicanstatecu.com/events.