A recent video showing two teachers physically restraining a Ponchatoula middle school student that led to the teachers' firing has sparked controversy in Tangipahoa Parish that is expected to spill over at a School Board meeting Tuesday evening.

Supporters of the teachers and of the student are planning to attend the regular board meeting, although there is no specific agenda item addressing the situation.

A post being shared widely on Facebook says teachers will address the board about "the lack of school board policy for breaking up fights, lack of support for teachers who are put in this position, and the safety of all."

The post says people can support the teachers by wearing red.

John Williams, an attorney for the student and her family, confirmed that supporters of the student also will be there on the girl's behalf. Among them will be Gina Womack, executive director of Friends and Families of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children.

She said in an interview that school should be a safe place where students are not being dragged "by two grown-ups in any circumstance."

Board Member Brett Duncan said the board allows for general comments at the end of the meeting. But he noted that personnel matters fall almost exclusively under the purview of the superintendent and not the School Board.

He said the board will cut off public comments if people try to talk about specific personnel or student discipline cases.

The situation is proving a test for Superintendent Melissa Stilley, who was appointed superintendent almost a year ago, of how well she can navigate racial tensions in the school system.

The 19,000-student school district is nearly 50 percent black and remains in the throes of a 54-year-old desegregation case that has seeded distrust in the community and halted efforts to raise taxes needed to improve facilities.

In February 2018, those racial tensions surfaced when many residents, predominantly black, called for the resignation of a board member who posted a photo of a noose on his Facebook page.

The video at the center of the recent dispute shows a black student being physically restrained on a concrete courtyard by two white teachers.

One teacher can be seen forcing the girl to the ground, while another pulls her by the leg underneath a picnic table.

"You're going to be still or I'm going to thump your ass on the concrete," one of the teachers can be heard yelling.

"Let me out!" the student calls repeatedly.

Authorities have said the video shows the aftermath of a fight between two students that one of the teachers broke up.

The fight, captured on a second, less-widely shared video, depicts two teenage girls grabbing each other by the shirt and hitting each other in the head until a teacher pulls one of the girls away.

Stilley fired both teachers — Arthur "Rusty" Barrilleaux and Brett Chatelain — last week.

Williams said his client, the student shown in the viral video, has not faced formal discipline but has not returned to school. A teacher comes by the house each day to work with her, Williams said.

Tony Clayton, an attorney for Barrilleaux, has said Stilley's decision was informed by her concerns about public opinion and not the actions of his client.

“My client got fired because he happened to be a white teacher breaking up a fight between two black kids. Period,” Clayton said in an interview Friday.

Stilley has declined to speak on the terminations, due to it being a personnel action.

On Friday, she sent a lengthy note to school system staff in which she says a "recent wave of rebelliousness and fighting on our school campuses is a direct assault on the sanctity of the school environment."

Stilley said the school system has spent the past eight months training on how to protect from outside threats. But in the next few weeks, she said, they will introduce new discipline policies and training for staff, on "protecting ourselves from those within our system who violate our most sacred pledge, that our schools are a safe haven."

"We will be introducing a policy that takes tough action against those who choose to violate that pledge, and we will institute programs to rehabilitate students who choose to fight," Stilley wrote.

She told the staff that they may find themselves in situations where they need to separate students or defend themselves from an assault.

"Even in these heated moments, I urge you to remember that you are a professional, that you are held to a standard of conduct, and that these students — no matter how belligerent — are our children, and that they deserve to be treated as we would treat our own child," Stilley wrote.