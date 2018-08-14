DENHAM SPRINGS — State and local officials gathered Monday morning at Denham Springs Elementary School to watch as the first backhoe began tearing down the flood-damaged structure.

Livingston Parish Public Schools recently got the OK from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to begin demolishing and rebuilding the school that was substantially damaged in August 2016.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Denham Springs Elementary is one of three campuses school officials plan to completely rebuild. The school system has completed repairs at 16 other schools since the flood.

"This is a monumental occasion," said Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Rick Wentzel.

Check back for updates to this story.

FEMA gives go-ahead to rebuild two Denham Springs schools; audit of district expenses cancelled After two years of tussling with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Livingston Parish School Board finally has the go-ahead to demol…